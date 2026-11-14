📅 Kids cook cinnamon rolls at Frankton library

Kids can learn to make and bake homemade cinnamon rolls at Kids in the Kitchen on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

The program meets at the library in Frankton on the 3rd Thursday of each month and is open to kids ages 4–12.

It’s a hands-on cooking activity where kids create tasty dishes and have fun in the kitchen together.

To save a spot, call the library to register.