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Frankton
📅 Kids in the Kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls in Frankton Nov. 19
13 days ago
📅 Kids cook cinnamon rolls at Frankton library
Kids can learn to make and bake homemade cinnamon rolls at Kids in the Kitchen on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.
The program meets at the library in Frankton on the 3rd Thursday of each month and is open to kids ages 4–12.
It’s a hands-on cooking activity where kids create tasty dishes and have fun in the kitchen together.
To save a spot, call the library to register.
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