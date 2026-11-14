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Frankton
📅 Adult Craft Night at Frankton Library Nov. 17
13 days ago
📅 Adult Craft Night at Frankton Library
Join Adult Craft Night at the Frankton Library on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 p.m.
- Held at the Frankton Library
- Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month
- For adults 18 and over
- All supplies are provided
- Registration is required to attend
If you enjoy making things and want a relaxed evening out, this is a nice way to get creative without buying your own materials. Be sure to sign up ahead of time so they can save you a spot and have enough supplies.
More Info: Adult Craft Night (Frankton) - North Madison Count...
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