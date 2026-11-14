📅 Adult Craft Night at Frankton Library

Join Adult Craft Night at the Frankton Library on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Held at the Frankton Library

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month

For adults 18 and over

All supplies are provided

Registration is required to attend

If you enjoy making things and want a relaxed evening out, this is a nice way to get creative without buying your own materials. Be sure to sign up ahead of time so they can save you a spot and have enough supplies.