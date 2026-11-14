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🛒 Franklin, VA Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Franklin’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time hours or a flexible part-time role. Here are a few customer-facing jobs that stand out this week.
Car Wash Attendant – Green Clean Express Auto Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts
- Location: Franklin, VA (1500 Armory Drive)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour
You’ll greet customers, help them pick wash packages, and talk up the Unlimited Wash Club. This one is good if you like being active outdoors and want pay raises tied to training, ongoing development, discounts, and paid vacation.
Team Leader II – Green Clean Express Auto Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts
- Location: Franklin, VA (1500 Armory Drive)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour
Lead the crew, keep customers happy, and help grow sales and memberships. This role adds leadership duties, 401(k) with up to 4% company match, paid vacation, education reimbursement, and clear paths to higher leadership.
Part Time Assistant Manager
- Employer: Cato Fashions
- Location: Franklin, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run the store day-to-day: staffing, merchandising, sales, and loss prevention. This is a fit if you have 2+ years of retail management experience and want a part-time leadership role in women’s fashion.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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