Franklin’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time hours or a flexible part-time role. Here are a few customer-facing jobs that stand out this week.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts

Express Wash Concepts Location: Franklin, VA (1500 Armory Drive)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour

You’ll greet customers, help them pick wash packages, and talk up the Unlimited Wash Club. This one is good if you like being active outdoors and want pay raises tied to training, ongoing development, discounts, and paid vacation.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts

Express Wash Concepts Location: Franklin, VA (1500 Armory Drive)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour

Lead the crew, keep customers happy, and help grow sales and memberships. This role adds leadership duties, 401(k) with up to 4% company match, paid vacation, education reimbursement, and clear paths to higher leadership.

Employer: Cato Fashions

Location: Franklin, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: staffing, merchandising, sales, and loss prevention. This is a fit if you have 2+ years of retail management experience and want a part-time leadership role in women’s fashion.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.