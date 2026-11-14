Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from school mental health to dentistry to diabetes care. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, there are several solid options close to home.

Employer: Western Tidewater Community Services Board

Western Tidewater Community Services Board Location: Franklin, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the School Counseling Intervention Program supporting students across Franklin and nearby localities. You’ll supervise clinicians, coordinate with schools and child-serving agencies, handle quality assurance and Medicaid compliance, and help shape policies and program descriptions. Great fit if you’re a licensed master’s-level clinician (Social Work or Counseling) with leadership experience and want strong public-sector benefits (health, VRS retirement, paid leave, and more).

Employer: Parkside Family Dentistry

Location: Franklin, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour + bonuses & incentives

Join a fast-growing, privately owned local dental office with flexible scheduling (mornings, evenings, or weekends). You’ll support patient care chairside and help keep the practice running smoothly, with 401(k), dental insurance, PTO, and employee discounts; 1+ year of dental assisting and X-ray certification are preferred/required.

Employer: TSP, a Syneos Health company (supporting Insulet)

Location: Field-based covering Hampton Roads/Newport News area (must live in territory; Franklin listed in posting)

Field-based covering (must live in territory; Franklin listed in posting) Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $90,000 base + incentive compensation

Be the clinical diabetes technology expert in your region, training providers and patients on Insulet insulin pump products and supporting adoption through education. Role includes relationship-building with endocrinologists and PCPs, patient training, overseeing Certified Pod Trainers, and some overnight travel; requires clinical credentials (e.g., RN, RD, CDCES, PharmD or similar), 2+ years clinical experience, and comfort with tech and field work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and wellness programs.

If any of these feel close to what you want next, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.