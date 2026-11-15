Franklin’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local studios. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, Seasonal (10–20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Create warm holiday shopping experiences on the sales floor and in fitting rooms while working toward daily sales goals. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with lots of people, and like store discounts and performance-based incentives.

Employer: SmartBank

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle deposits, withdrawals, and special services while being a main point of contact in the lobby. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, 11 paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, own key sales-floor areas, and help customers with everything from pet to farm supplies. Good for someone who likes hands-on work, coaching others, and doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Cool Springs Galleria, Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Oversee store operations and visual merchandising while coaching the team and driving sales. Perks include growth opportunities, incentive pay, and a 50–70% merchandise discount for classic women’s fashion.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Franklin, TN (Nashville Market)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Use your Spanish/English skills to help clients with everyday banking, digital tools, and long-term financial goals. Ideal if you like sales plus service, and want a path to grow in financial services with big-bank benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000 (range from employer)

Step into a leadership track role running the front end, supporting the pharmacy, and leading hiring and training. Good move if you want a clear path to Store Manager plus benefits listed at jobs.walgreens.com/benefits.

Employer: Pilates Addiction (LA GRANGE VENTURES LLC)

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome clients, sell memberships and class packs, and keep the front desk running smoothly in a boutique fitness studio. Includes employee discounts and performance-based bonuses, great if you love wellness and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.