Franklin’s sales scene is hot right now, especially around Cool Springs and corporate hospitality. If you like closing deals and building long-term clients, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Carlock Automotive

Carlock Automotive Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a dealership sales consultant role where you own the full sales process, from prospecting to delivery. Good fit if you like staying busy, working a high-performance floor, and growing your income with training and support.

Employer: Synergetic Communication INC

Synergetic Communication INC Location: Franklin, TN (Cool Springs)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Paid 40-hour week plus performance incentives

High-volume outbound phone sales to businesses that need help collecting what they’re owed. Expect lots of dials, direct coaching, and a clear path to higher income if you can handle rejection and keep improving.

Employer: Direct Traffic Solutions

Direct Traffic Solutions Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 7AM–4PM)

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission

Inside B2B sales for a fast-growing 3PL. You’ll prospect shippers, qualify freight needs, and close accounts, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) and real advancement in a veteran-led company.

Employer: Jet HomeLoans

Jet HomeLoans Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, hybrid (in office 3 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Sales-focused loan originator role where you grow a referral-based book of mortgage business. Requires NMLS licensure in TN and mortgage experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and company holidays.

Employer: LM Recruiting LLC (for a confidential client)

LM Recruiting LLC (for a confidential client) Location: Franklin, TN (Cool Springs)

Type: Full-time, direct hire (W-2)

Salary: Base pay + commissions + residual income

On-site B2B sales where you build a recurring book of financial-services business. Ideal if you like prospecting, consultative selling, and the idea of long-term residuals on accounts you win and keep.

Employer: Risk Placement Services, Inc. (Savoy Associates)

Risk Placement Services, Inc. (Savoy Associates) Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Relationship-driven role selling employee benefits / ancillary products through insurance brokers. You’ll grow broker partnerships, run trainings and webinars, and drive revenue with strong backing from a large, people-first organization.

Employer: Chartwell Hospitality

Chartwell Hospitality Location: Franklin, TN (Home Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading sales and marketing strategy for a portfolio of full-service and upscale hotels. You’ll coach property sales teams, shape demand, join key pitches, and partner closely with revenue management, with solid benefits and travel perks.

Employer: Chartwell Hospitality

Chartwell Hospitality Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy leadership role owning pricing, forecasting, and revenue strategy across multiple hotels. Great fit if you have 5+ years in hotel revenue management and like turning STR/CoStar and other analytics into clear, profitable plans.

Employer: Nissan of Cool Springs

Nissan of Cool Springs Location: Franklin, TN (Cool Springs)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000/year + training pay

High-earning car sales role on a not-overcrowded floor, with a very aggressive pay plan and a 42-hour, 5-day work week. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong support from management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Franklin’s sales market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.