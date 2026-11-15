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Franklin
📣 Franklin, TN Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles
4 days ago
Franklin’s sales scene is hot right now, especially around Cool Springs and corporate hospitality. If you like closing deals and building long-term clients, this week has some strong options.
Volkswagen Sales Professional
- Employer: Carlock Automotive
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a dealership sales consultant role where you own the full sales process, from prospecting to delivery. Good fit if you like staying busy, working a high-performance floor, and growing your income with training and support.
Sales Representative – B2B Collections Services
- Employer: Synergetic Communication INC
- Location: Franklin, TN (Cool Springs)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Paid 40-hour week plus performance incentives
High-volume outbound phone sales to businesses that need help collecting what they’re owed. Expect lots of dials, direct coaching, and a clear path to higher income if you can handle rejection and keep improving.
Freight & Logistics Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Direct Traffic Solutions
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 7AM–4PM)
- Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission
Inside B2B sales for a fast-growing 3PL. You’ll prospect shippers, qualify freight needs, and close accounts, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) and real advancement in a veteran-led company.
Mortgage Loan Officer
- Employer: Jet HomeLoans
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (in office 3 days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Sales-focused loan originator role where you grow a referral-based book of mortgage business. Requires NMLS licensure in TN and mortgage experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and company holidays.
Sales Executive – B2B Financial Services
- Employer: LM Recruiting LLC (for a confidential client)
- Location: Franklin, TN (Cool Springs)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire (W-2)
- Salary: Base pay + commissions + residual income
On-site B2B sales where you build a recurring book of financial-services business. Ideal if you like prospecting, consultative selling, and the idea of long-term residuals on accounts you win and keep.
Account Executive – Ancillary Benefits
- Employer: Risk Placement Services, Inc. (Savoy Associates)
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Relationship-driven role selling employee benefits / ancillary products through insurance brokers. You’ll grow broker partnerships, run trainings and webinars, and drive revenue with strong backing from a large, people-first organization.
Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing – Hotels
- Employer: Chartwell Hospitality
- Location: Franklin, TN (Home Office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading sales and marketing strategy for a portfolio of full-service and upscale hotels. You’ll coach property sales teams, shape demand, join key pitches, and partner closely with revenue management, with solid benefits and travel perks.
Area Director of Revenue Management – Hotels
- Employer: Chartwell Hospitality
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Data-heavy leadership role owning pricing, forecasting, and revenue strategy across multiple hotels. Great fit if you have 5+ years in hotel revenue management and like turning STR/CoStar and other analytics into clear, profitable plans.
Automotive Sales Consultant – 42 Hrs/Week
- Employer: Nissan of Cool Springs
- Location: Franklin, TN (Cool Springs)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $90,000 – $175,000/year + training pay
High-earning car sales role on a not-overcrowded floor, with a very aggressive pay plan and a 42-hour, 5-day work week. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong support from management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Franklin’s sales market is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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