Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, rehab centers, and clinics all hiring. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or sterile processing, there are solid full-time options right now.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc

Surgery Partners, Inc Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the OR running safely by cleaning, wrapping, and sterilizing instruments and equipment. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, a Certified Sterile Processing Certificate, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care to rehab patients, from meds and wound care to patient education. Great if you enjoy team-based care and helping patients work toward independence after illness, surgery, or injury.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support L&D and mother-baby units across different settings, including vaginal and C-section births. Ideal for RNs with strong L&D skills and fetal monitoring experience who like variety and fast-paced work.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for adult rehab patients, handling assessments, meds, wound care, and mobility support. Good match if you want to build longer-term relationships with patients and work closely with therapists and case managers.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67.05 – $90.55 per hour

Lead a busy retail pharmacy while providing clinical services, immunizations, and patient counseling. Great for a licensed pharmacist (BS Pharm or PharmD) who wants to manage a team, oversee operations, and still stay hands-on with patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Franklin healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.