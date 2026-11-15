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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Franklin TN
Franklin has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.
Max
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Max is a young, medium-sized mixed breed boy with a beautiful white coat and a budget-friendly adoption fee. He’s waiting at Williamson County Animal Center for someone to give him a fresh start and a loving home.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dougie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Dougie is a handsome large mixed breed dog with rich dark coloring. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Dougie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLONDIE
- Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - TN
- Phone: (615) 661-5333
Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who came from a home with too many dogs and is now ready for a quieter life where she can truly belong. She is happiest when she’s close to her people and is looking for a person or family who will let her stay near and feel safe.
👉 Meet BLONDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARSHALL
- Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 6–7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Current Weight: ~25 lbs (expected around 40 lbs grown)
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - TN
- Phone: (615) 661-5333
Marshall is a young Bulldog/Heeler mix nicknamed the “unicorn puppy” by his rescue. At about 6–7 months old and 25 pounds, he’s expected to stay a nice medium size. He has a strong, square jaw and a tough-guy look, but his description says he’s anything but tough and defies the usual puppy headaches.
👉 Meet MARSHALL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Franklin, TN, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the happy ending they’re waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.