Looking for a new feline friend in Franklin, TN? These sweet cats at Williamson County Animal Center are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Miso is a handsome gray boy with a sleek coat and a curious young-cat energy. He’s a great choice if you’d like a cat who still has some playful years ahead.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Jackson sports a stylish gray-and-white coat and a youthful spirit. If you like a cat with a bit of flair and fun, Jackson could be your guy.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Gary is a sleek black kitty with classic good looks. Young and full of potential, he’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Gary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Alice is a beautiful tortoiseshell lady with a striking coat. As an adult cat, she’s a nice option if you prefer a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Franklin, TN area, consider visiting Williamson County Animal Center or calling (615) 790-5590 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.