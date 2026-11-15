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🐱 Friendly Franklin Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Franklin, TN? These sweet cats at Williamson County Animal Center are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.
Miso
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Miso is a handsome gray boy with a sleek coat and a curious young-cat energy. He’s a great choice if you’d like a cat who still has some playful years ahead.
👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jackson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Jackson sports a stylish gray-and-white coat and a youthful spirit. If you like a cat with a bit of flair and fun, Jackson could be your guy.
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gary
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Gary is a sleek black kitty with classic good looks. Young and full of potential, he’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Gary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Alice is a beautiful tortoiseshell lady with a striking coat. As an adult cat, she’s a nice option if you prefer a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Franklin, TN area, consider visiting Williamson County Animal Center or calling (615) 790-5590 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.