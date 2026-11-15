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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Franklin, TN This Week
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Franklin, TN right now. If you’re looking to save money or help furnish a space, these local neighbors are giving things away.
Granite Peak Roadmaster Bicycle
Item: Granite Peak Roadmaster bicycle
Condition: Good overall, but has been stored outside. Flat tires and a rusty chain. Will need some basic repair or tune-up before riding.
Color: Black
Location: Meadowgreen, Franklin, TN
Source: nextdoor.com
This could be a solid bike for someone willing to do a little work—great if you’re handy or don’t mind replacing a chain and tubes.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
7 foot Christmas tree
Item: 7 foot artificial Christmas tree
Features: Pre-lit, but only one string of lights works
Condition: Free – Used, Fair
Location: Franklin, TN
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Good if you don’t mind adding your own lights or using it as a backup/extra tree. Nice height for a living room or office.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free: kids storage bookshelf
Item: Kids storage bookshelf (bookcase)
Condition: Used – Fair. Has scratches and water marks on the finish, but “lots of life left” per the poster.
Pickup: Must pickup, first come first served
Location: Franklin, TN
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Great for a playroom or kids’ bedroom if you don’t mind some cosmetic wear.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.