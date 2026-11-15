There are some nice free items up for grabs around Franklin, TN right now. If you’re looking to save money or help furnish a space, these local neighbors are giving things away.

Item: Granite Peak Roadmaster bicycle

Condition: Good overall, but has been stored outside. Flat tires and a rusty chain. Will need some basic repair or tune-up before riding.

Color: Black

Location: Meadowgreen, Franklin, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

This could be a solid bike for someone willing to do a little work—great if you’re handy or don’t mind replacing a chain and tubes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7 foot artificial Christmas tree

Features: Pre-lit, but only one string of lights works

Condition: Free – Used, Fair

Location: Franklin, TN

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Good if you don’t mind adding your own lights or using it as a backup/extra tree. Nice height for a living room or office.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Kids storage bookshelf (bookcase)

Condition: Used – Fair. Has scratches and water marks on the finish, but “lots of life left” per the poster.

Pickup: Must pickup, first come first served

Location: Franklin, TN

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Great for a playroom or kids’ bedroom if you don’t mind some cosmetic wear.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.