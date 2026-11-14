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📅 All-ages Gratitude Tree craft at Franklin Library
📅 Fall Gratitude Tree craft for all ages
Celebrate the season at the Franklin Library with a simple, cozy craft.
Join the All Ages – Gratitude Tree event on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Franklin Library Story Time Room.
You’ll help decorate a gratitude tree with pumpkins, pinecones, and fall accents. The program is open to all ages, so it’s a nice after-school or after-work activity for families, kids, and adults.
Just show up at the Franklin Library, Story Time Room during the event time—no extra details are listed about registration.
More Info: All Ages-Gratitude Tree - LibCal -...
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