📅 Fall Gratitude Tree craft for all ages

Celebrate the season at the Franklin Library with a simple, cozy craft.

Join the All Ages – Gratitude Tree event on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Franklin Library Story Time Room.

You’ll help decorate a gratitude tree with pumpkins, pinecones, and fall accents. The program is open to all ages, so it’s a nice after-school or after-work activity for families, kids, and adults.

Just show up at the Franklin Library, Story Time Room during the event time—no extra details are listed about registration.