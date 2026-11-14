Franklin’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around data and security. If you’re into analytics or cybersecurity and want solid, long-term work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: EnableComp

EnableComp Location: Franklin, TN (role is REMOTE )

(role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with large healthcare datasets using Databricks, SQL, and BI tools to find trends and support big decisions. Good fit if you have 5+ years in data analysis and want to build dashboards and models that directly impact hospital revenue.

Employer: EnableComp

EnableComp Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role building the analytics layer for sales and go‑to‑market strategy—forecasting, dashboards, compensation models, and AI‑driven tools. Great for someone with 3–5 years in sales analytics/finance, strong Excel + Power BI + SQL, and interest in Databricks and AI assistants.

Employer: Ariento

Ariento Location: Franklin, TN (onsite, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$160,000

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, profit sharing, PTO

Lead a Security Operations Center (SOC) team handling monitoring, incident response, and compliance (NIST 800-171, 800-53, CMMC). Ideal if you have leadership experience in IT/cyber, can work onsite in Franklin, and want a hands-on role with SIEM/EDR tools and audits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.