Franklin’s busy right now with hands-on work. If you like fixing things, being outside, or keeping buildings running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LSI - Landscape Services Inc.

LSI - Landscape Services Inc. Location: Franklin / Greater Nashville, TN (commercial routes)

(commercial routes) Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $25–$35/hour + commission, take-home service truck, full benefits

Work on commercial irrigation systems across the Nashville area—troubleshooting controllers, valves, wiring, pumps, and backflow. This is steady, non-seasonal work with a company truck you take home if you live within an hour of the branch.

Employer: TSP Talent (supporting a water-heating/treatment manufacturer)

(supporting a water-heating/treatment manufacturer) Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep production equipment and facility systems running in a safety-first plant. Good fit if you like mechanical troubleshooting, basic electrical work, and using a CMMS while working closely with engineering and operations.

Employer: Harbor Group Management

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily community—handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, make-readies, vendors, and safety. Comes with a big benefits package (health, 401(k) match, PTO, rent discount, bonuses, and more) plus room to grow your career in property management.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on HVAC tech/mechanic role working on commercial and residential systems—installing, maintaining, and repairing units while reading blueprints and following code. Good match if you’re experienced, detail-focused, and like solving comfort and airflow problems for customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.