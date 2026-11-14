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🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs in Franklin, TN (Some $25–$35/hr+)
Franklin’s busy right now with hands-on work. If you like fixing things, being outside, or keeping buildings running smooth, these roles are worth a look.
Irrigation Technician
- Employer: LSI - Landscape Services Inc.
- Location: Franklin / Greater Nashville, TN (commercial routes)
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $25–$35/hour + commission, take-home service truck, full benefits
Work on commercial irrigation systems across the Nashville area—troubleshooting controllers, valves, wiring, pumps, and backflow. This is steady, non-seasonal work with a company truck you take home if you live within an hour of the branch.
Industrial Maintenance Technician
- Employer: TSP Talent (supporting a water-heating/treatment manufacturer)
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep production equipment and facility systems running in a safety-first plant. Good fit if you like mechanical troubleshooting, basic electrical work, and using a CMMS while working closely with engineering and operations.
Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Harbor Group Management
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily community—handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, make-readies, vendors, and safety. Comes with a big benefits package (health, 401(k) match, PTO, rent discount, bonuses, and more) plus room to grow your career in property management.
HVAC Technician
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on HVAC tech/mechanic role working on commercial and residential systems—installing, maintaining, and repairing units while reading blueprints and following code. Good match if you’re experienced, detail-focused, and like solving comfort and airflow problems for customers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with solid work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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