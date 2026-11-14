Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, surgery centers, and senior care. If you’re a nurse or therapist looking to stay local, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This extern role supports a cardiac step-down unit under RN supervision—great if you’re in or just out of nursing school and want strong cardiac experience.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy ER setting, providing patient-centered care, doing assessments, procedures, and education for patients and families. At least one year of RN experience is required.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for acutely ill patients in a progressive care unit, managing telemetry and IV therapies and responding quickly to changes in status—good for RNs who like higher-acuity work.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized cardiac vascular OR role, providing perioperative care for complex heart and vascular surgeries—ideal if you have OR experience and like fast-paced, high-acuity cases.

Employer: Grassland Surgery Center

Location: Franklin, TN 37069

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $38.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8-hr shifts, no nights, weekends, or holidays

Ambulatory surgery circulator RN role in a plastic/reconstructive surgery center. You’ll prep and position patients, circulate cases, and coordinate the OR team. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and a very lifestyle-friendly schedule.

Employer: Silverado

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Anticipated $65,000–$70,000/year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm

Lead clinical scheduling and caregiver coordination in a memory care community. Good fit if you have healthcare scheduling experience, like team leadership, and want steady weekday hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: National HealthCare Corporation – NHC Place at Cool Springs

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: PRN (part-time/as needed)

Salary: Competitive PRN rates (exact amount not listed)

PRN COTA role in a rehab setting, helping patients regain strength and function after illness or surgery. Requires a TN COTA license and offers flexible weekday and weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Franklin.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.