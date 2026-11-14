Franklin’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for inside sales pros who like building relationships and closing deals. If you’re good on the phone and enjoy solving problems for customers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support airport ground lighting (AGL) sales for commercial and military markets. This role blends technical aviation knowledge with inside sales, working closely with customer service and engineering while handling bids, specs, and customer questions. Aviation experience (like airport management, private pilot, or airfield lighting) plus 1–2 years of sales is required.

Alternate listing: View the same role on Indeed

Employer: Direct Traffic Solutions (DTS)

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM)

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission

Inside B2B sales role with a fast-growing, veteran-owned 3PL. You’ll prospect, build your own pipeline, and close new freight and logistics business, with support from an experienced operations team. At least 2 years of B2B sales (ideally 1+ in freight/logistics) and comfort with outbound calls and CRM tools are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and add similar roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.