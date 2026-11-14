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🍽️ Franklin TN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Franklin’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of guest traffic. Here are several solid front-of-house and back-of-house roles hiring right now.
Line Cook – Scout's Pub
- Employer: A. Marshall Hospitality (Scout's Pub)
- Location: 158 Front St #120, Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time (hours vary, weekends required)
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
Cook meats, seafood, veggies, soups, and more, plus help with plating and garnishing. This role comes with health benefits (medical, dental, vision), paid vacation after 6 months, paid breaks, and 50% off meals and apparel for you and your immediate family at their restaurants.
Front Desk Agent – Hotel Property
- Employer: Chartwell Hospitality
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the friendly first face guests see, handling check-ins/outs, phone calls, and payments. Comes with hotel & travel discounts, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO/vacation, tuition reimbursement, and bonus incentives if you like a guest-focused, active role.
Pizza Cook – California Pizza Kitchen
- Employer: California Pizza Kitchen
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Part-time (full-time opportunities mentioned)
- Pay: Not listed
Work the pizza station, run the “Dough-Pro” machine, and keep food quality and sanitation high in a fun, fast-paced kitchen. Offers competitive pay, flexible shifts, benefits, strong training, career growth, and team member dining discounts.
Pasta Cook – California Pizza Kitchen
- Employer: California Pizza Kitchen
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Part-time (full-time opportunities mentioned)
- Pay: Not listed
Focus on pastas, sandwiches, and grilled items while keeping prep and line work running smoothly. You’ll get the same flexible scheduling, benefits, training, advancement paths, and dining discounts, ideal if you like variety on the line.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Franklin tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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