Franklin’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of guest traffic. Here are several solid front-of-house and back-of-house roles hiring right now.

Employer: A. Marshall Hospitality (Scout's Pub)

A. Marshall Hospitality (Scout's Pub) Location: 158 Front St #120, Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time (hours vary, weekends required )

(hours vary, ) Pay: $17–$20/hour

Cook meats, seafood, veggies, soups, and more, plus help with plating and garnishing. This role comes with health benefits (medical, dental, vision), paid vacation after 6 months, paid breaks, and 50% off meals and apparel for you and your immediate family at their restaurants.

Employer: Chartwell Hospitality

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly first face guests see, handling check-ins/outs, phone calls, and payments. Comes with hotel & travel discounts, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO/vacation, tuition reimbursement, and bonus incentives if you like a guest-focused, active role.

Employer: California Pizza Kitchen

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time (full-time opportunities mentioned)

(full-time opportunities mentioned) Pay: Not listed

Work the pizza station, run the “Dough-Pro” machine, and keep food quality and sanitation high in a fun, fast-paced kitchen. Offers competitive pay, flexible shifts, benefits, strong training, career growth, and team member dining discounts.

Employer: California Pizza Kitchen

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time (full-time opportunities mentioned)

(full-time opportunities mentioned) Pay: Not listed

Focus on pastas, sandwiches, and grilled items while keeping prep and line work running smoothly. You’ll get the same flexible scheduling, benefits, training, advancement paths, and dining discounts, ideal if you like variety on the line.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Franklin tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.