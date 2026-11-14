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Franklin
🛒 Franklin, TN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Franklin’s retail scene is busy and growing, with national brands and local favorites all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.
Store Associate (Part-Time) – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Part-time (≈20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hr
Retail role mixing cashier work, stocking, and helping customers in a health-focused setting, with chances to assist in the pharmacy for growth. Part-time but eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits; application window open until 01/12/2027.
Head Cashier – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle breaks and training, and keep the entry/exit areas running smoothly in a healthy grocery environment. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay (get paid the next business day), 15% store discount, vacation, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision options.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate (Day) – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time, daytime schedule
Daytime role focused on signage, pricing, and product displays so customers can find what they need easily, with limited customer interaction. Includes set weekday schedule (most roles), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, and 10% associate discount.
(USA) Member Specialist – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 3070 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hr + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)
Frontline membership role helping with checkouts, returns, entrance/exit, and self-service tech while keeping members happy and the club safe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and performance-based bonuses.
Auto Bodily Injury Claim Representative – Travelers
- Employer: Travelers
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,700 – $113,400/year
Customer-facing claims role handling auto injury/property damage claims from start to finish, working with customers, attorneys, and other parties. Includes performance-based cash incentives, health insurance from day one, 401(k) with match plus pension, student-loan-linked 401(k) contributions, at least 20 days PTO + 9 holidays, and wellness and volunteer programs.
Retail Assistant Store Manager – DXL Group
- Employer: DXL Group (Big + Tall apparel)
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Assistant manager role in a freestanding store that closes at 7pm, focused on coaching the team, hitting sales goals, and giving standout service. The entire team is eligible for quarterly bonuses, and the company emphasizes promoting from within.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time (≈40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hr
Key leader role running the store when managers are away—supervising crew, handling customer issues, and overseeing opening/closing and merchandising. Full-time with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs; application window open until 01/12/2027.
Retail Sales Supervisor – Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Lead a commission sales team in a fun, low-pressure showroom, coaching on customer-focused selling and daily operations. Offers medical, dental, vision, generous PTO (including your birthday), 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and day-one employee discount.
Retail Store Manager – Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Store leader role managing a large team, budgets, production, and sales while supporting Goodwill’s mission and donor/customer experience. You’ll handle hiring, training, scheduling, safety, and store standards, with room to make a big impact on both revenue and community.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – French’s Shoes and Boots
- Employer: French’s Shoes and Boots
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Part-time
Help customers find the right footwear and apparel, handle POS transactions, and keep the store looking sharp. Retail or customer service experience is preferred but not required, making this a good entry point into retail.
Keyholder – French’s Shoes and Boots
- Employer: French’s Shoes and Boots
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Trusted shift leader handling opening/closing, cash management, and supervising the team while also helping customers. Good fit if you have retail experience and want your first step into store leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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