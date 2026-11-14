Franklin’s retail scene is busy and growing, with national brands and local favorites all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time (≈20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hr

Retail role mixing cashier work, stocking, and helping customers in a health-focused setting, with chances to assist in the pharmacy for growth. Part-time but eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits; application window open until 01/12/2027.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle breaks and training, and keep the entry/exit areas running smoothly in a healthy grocery environment. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay (get paid the next business day), 15% store discount, vacation, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Daytime role focused on signage, pricing, and product displays so customers can find what they need easily, with limited customer interaction. Includes set weekday schedule (most roles), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 3070 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hr + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Frontline membership role helping with checkouts, returns, entrance/exit, and self-service tech while keeping members happy and the club safe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,700 – $113,400/year

Customer-facing claims role handling auto injury/property damage claims from start to finish, working with customers, attorneys, and other parties. Includes performance-based cash incentives, health insurance from day one, 401(k) with match plus pension, student-loan-linked 401(k) contributions, at least 20 days PTO + 9 holidays, and wellness and volunteer programs.

Employer: DXL Group (Big + Tall apparel)

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Assistant manager role in a freestanding store that closes at 7pm, focused on coaching the team, hitting sales goals, and giving standout service. The entire team is eligible for quarterly bonuses, and the company emphasizes promoting from within.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time (≈40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hr

Key leader role running the store when managers are away—supervising crew, handling customer issues, and overseeing opening/closing and merchandising. Full-time with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs; application window open until 01/12/2027.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead a commission sales team in a fun, low-pressure showroom, coaching on customer-focused selling and daily operations. Offers medical, dental, vision, generous PTO (including your birthday), 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and day-one employee discount.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Store leader role managing a large team, budgets, production, and sales while supporting Goodwill’s mission and donor/customer experience. You’ll handle hiring, training, scheduling, safety, and store standards, with room to make a big impact on both revenue and community.

Employer: French’s Shoes and Boots

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right footwear and apparel, handle POS transactions, and keep the store looking sharp. Retail or customer service experience is preferred but not required, making this a good entry point into retail.

Employer: French’s Shoes and Boots

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Trusted shift leader handling opening/closing, cash management, and supervising the team while also helping customers. Good fit if you have retail experience and want your first step into store leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.