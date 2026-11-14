Franklin’s finance scene is busy right now—solid mix of hands-on accounting, billing, and leadership roles with real growth paths.

Employer: LHH (supporting a small, growing company)

LHH (supporting a small, growing company) Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes 10% target bonus)

Early-bird schedule (6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.), no overtime, and a clear plan to move beyond Senior Accountant. Strong benefits, employer-paid CPA exam + materials, and direct exposure to senior leadership across close, GL, tax, and audit work.

Employer: Soni

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000

Lead a team handling AR/AP and overseas agent settlements, with a big focus on reconciliations and collections. Good fit if you have 5+ years AR/AP, strong Excel skills, and want a step up into people leadership and audit-facing work.

Employer: Yusen Logistics

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus plan)

Own complex, high-volume billing and be the go-to person for tricky issues and reconciliations. Comes with medical, dental, vision (starting 1st of the month after hire), 401(k) with match, PTO, 7 paid holidays, and chances to train others and support process improvements.

Employer: Mars

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as industry competitive with company bonus)

Senior role for someone with 5+ years in accounting/finance/controls and 3+ years audit. You’ll lead controls, governance, and financial reporting across US/Canada, partner closely with Sales & Marketing Finance, and help shape policy, access, and audit readiness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hybrid options, exact pay, and team setup.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.