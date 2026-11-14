Four wonderful dogs in Franklin, TN are hoping to meet their new families soon. All are at the Williamson County Animal Center and have reduced adoption fees.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Weight: 15.4 lbs

15.4 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Fixed: Neutered

Neutered Personality notes: Described as affectionate and friendly — a “small package with a big heart” who’s ready to give lots of love.

Described as and — a “small package with a big heart” who’s ready to give lots of love. Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Lil Maxwell is a petite guy who’s all about love and snuggles. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your couch and your heart, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Lil Maxwell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Weight: ~61 lbs

~61 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Fixed: Neutered

Neutered Personality notes: Described as friendly and smart . Needs a single-dog home where he can be the only pet.

Described as and . Needs a where he can be the only pet. Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Sammy is a striking, medium-sized dog with brains and good looks. He’d love a home where he can be the one and only four-legged star.

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White (listed as grey and white in description)

Cream/White (listed as grey and white in description) Weight: 15.4 lbs

15.4 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Fixed: Neutered

Neutered Personality notes: Friendly , but can be shy at first and may need a little time to warm up.

, but can be and may need a little time to warm up. Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Gambit is a small, handsome fellow who just needs a patient person to let his sweet side shine. If you enjoy earning a dog’s trust and watching them blossom, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Gambit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate (red/mahogany in description)

Cream/Brown/Chocolate (red/mahogany in description) Weight: 53.2 lbs

53.2 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Fixed: Spayed

Spayed Personality notes: Described as friendly and playful with a warm, affectionate heart.

Described as and with a warm, affectionate heart. Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Vienna is a beautiful, medium-sized girl with a lovely coat and a happy spirit. She sounds like a great fit for someone wanting an active, loving companion.

👉 Meet Vienna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Franklin, TN, consider stopping by Williamson County Animal Center or giving them a call at (615) 790-5590 to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.