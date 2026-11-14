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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Franklin TN
Four wonderful dogs in Franklin, TN are hoping to meet their new families soon. All are at the Williamson County Animal Center and have reduced adoption fees.
Lil Maxwell
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: 15.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Fixed: Neutered
- Personality notes: Described as affectionate and friendly — a “small package with a big heart” who’s ready to give lots of love.
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Lil Maxwell is a petite guy who’s all about love and snuggles. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your couch and your heart, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Lil Maxwell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle/White
- Weight: ~61 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Fixed: Neutered
- Personality notes: Described as friendly and smart. Needs a single-dog home where he can be the only pet.
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Sammy is a striking, medium-sized dog with brains and good looks. He’d love a home where he can be the one and only four-legged star.
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gambit
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White (listed as grey and white in description)
- Weight: 15.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Fixed: Neutered
- Personality notes: Friendly, but can be shy at first and may need a little time to warm up.
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Gambit is a small, handsome fellow who just needs a patient person to let his sweet side shine. If you enjoy earning a dog’s trust and watching them blossom, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Gambit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vienna
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate (red/mahogany in description)
- Weight: 53.2 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Fixed: Spayed
- Personality notes: Described as friendly and playful with a warm, affectionate heart.
- Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center
- Phone: (615) 790-5590
Vienna is a beautiful, medium-sized girl with a lovely coat and a happy spirit. She sounds like a great fit for someone wanting an active, loving companion.
👉 Meet Vienna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Franklin, TN, consider stopping by Williamson County Animal Center or giving them a call at (615) 790-5590 to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.