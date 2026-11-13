Franklin’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in product development and infrastructure design. If you’re an engineer who likes seeing your work out in the real world, these are worth a look.

Employer: Benesch

Benesch Location: Franklin, TN (hybrid, Franklin or Nashville office)

(hybrid, Franklin or Nashville office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design vehicular and pedestrian bridges, from simple to complex, while working with a multi‑discipline team. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil Engineering (structural focus), up to a couple years of experience, and want career growth, hybrid work, and strong retirement benefits (up to 9% contribution).

Employer: Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith)

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced product development projects for a global water heating and treatment leader. You’ll guide designs from concept to launch, use tools like SolidWorks, MATLAB, CFD/FEA, and tap into continuous improvement and Kaizen work, with a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: Magotteaux

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own heavy‑industrial product designs from specs to field performance, including technical sales support, diaphragm engineering, and leading a small technical team. Ideal if you have 10+ years in product/design/manufacturing engineering and like mixing customer visits, plant work, and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.