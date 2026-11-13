Franklin’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on local roles to senior remote leadership. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: LSI - Landscape Services Inc.

LSI - Landscape Services Inc. Location: Franklin, TN (local, field-based)

(local, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-heavy role managing a portfolio of landscape clients, focused on renewals, enhancements, and property improvements. Comes with industry-leading pay, quarterly and annual incentives, company vehicle, laptop, phone, paid vacation/holidays, full health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: EnableComp

Location: Based in Franklin, TN but REMOTE

Based in but Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior B2B marketing role owning events, tradeshows, webinars, and speaking programs to drive pipeline and revenue. You’ll manage budgets, agencies, and ROI reporting using HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoom Webinar, and partner closely with sales and product teams in a healthcare/RCM environment.

Employer: Zyra Enterprise

Location: Franklin, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $600–$1,000 per week (hourly + performance bonuses)

Entry-level, people-first role mixing customer service and sales, with in-person outreach and account support. Offers paid training, flexible schedule, cell phone reimbursement, and clear paths to grow your skills in sales and account management.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like these tend to move fast in Franklin.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.