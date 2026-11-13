undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Franklin, TN Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local & Remote Roles
Franklin’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on local roles to senior remote leadership. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Account Manager – Landscape Services
- Employer: LSI - Landscape Services Inc.
- Location: Franklin, TN (local, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Relationship-heavy role managing a portfolio of landscape clients, focused on renewals, enhancements, and property improvements. Comes with industry-leading pay, quarterly and annual incentives, company vehicle, laptop, phone, paid vacation/holidays, full health benefits, and 401(k) with match.
Director, Field & Integrated Marketing (Remote)
- Employer: EnableComp
- Location: Based in Franklin, TN but REMOTE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior B2B marketing role owning events, tradeshows, webinars, and speaking programs to drive pipeline and revenue. You’ll manage budgets, agencies, and ROI reporting using HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoom Webinar, and partner closely with sales and product teams in a healthcare/RCM environment.
Account Representative
- Employer: Zyra Enterprise
- Location: Franklin, TN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $600–$1,000 per week (hourly + performance bonuses)
Entry-level, people-first role mixing customer service and sales, with in-person outreach and account support. Offers paid training, flexible schedule, cell phone reimbursement, and clear paths to grow your skills in sales and account management.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like these tend to move fast in Franklin.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.