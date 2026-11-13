Franklin’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in fitness and senior care. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Carbon Performance

Carbon Performance Location: Franklin, TN

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

This role supports the General Manager at a 34,000 sq ft fitness club, leading staff, driving membership sales, and keeping daily operations smooth. Great fit if you love fitness, fast-paced work, and want a path to higher leadership.

Employer: Carbon Performance

Carbon Performance Location: Franklin, TN (posting references Atlanta location – confirm with employer)

Salary: Competitive (not listed) + bonus

+ bonus Type: Full-time

Lead the entire club operation, from staff and member experience to revenue, KPIs, and facility standards. Includes bonus potential, employee discounts, PTO, and training & development, ideal for someone with strong business and people leadership in fitness.

Employer: Apex Healthcare

Location: Franklin, TN

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000

Type: Full-time

Run a well-established assisted living community, overseeing operations, budgets, staff, and regulatory compliance. You’ll need at least 2 years of experience as an Assisted Living Executive Director, and you’ll have the chance to shape culture and resident care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—doors often open for people who introduce themselves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.