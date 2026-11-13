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Franklin
📅 Adult wine cork elf craft night at Franklin library
8 days ago
📅 Make Wine Cork Elves at Adult Crafts Night
The Williamson County Public Library in Franklin is hosting an Adult Crafts session on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM.
This month’s project is making cute elves out of wine corks. All supplies are provided, but registration is required.
Event details:
- What: Adult Crafts – Wine Cork Elves
- When: November 17, 2026, 5:00 PM
- Where: 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064
- Who: Adults who want to do a fun craft
Adult Crafts meets the third Tuesday of every month, so this can be a fun recurring night out if you enjoy it.
Sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot, then just show up and create your own wine cork elf.
More Info: Calendar • Adult Crafts: Wine Cork Elves
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