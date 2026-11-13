📅 Make Wine Cork Elves at Adult Crafts Night

The Williamson County Public Library in Franklin is hosting an Adult Crafts session on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM.

This month’s project is making cute elves out of wine corks. All supplies are provided, but registration is required.

Event details:

What: Adult Crafts – Wine Cork Elves

Adult Crafts – Wine Cork Elves When: November 17, 2026, 5:00 PM

Where: 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Who: Adults who want to do a fun craft

Adult Crafts meets the third Tuesday of every month, so this can be a fun recurring night out if you enjoy it.

Sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot, then just show up and create your own wine cork elf.