Franklin’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and field time. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in and around Franklin, TN.

Employer: TriGreen Equipment

TriGreen Equipment Location: Franklin, TN (field-based around the area)

(field-based around the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly plus monthly bonus (exact rate not listed)

Full-time mobile tech role working on John Deere and other outdoor power/ag equipment. You’ll run a service truck, handle in-field repairs, and keep up with product training while earning hourly pay plus bonus potential.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead journeyman-level sheet metal and HVAC work, from reading blueprints to supervising shop and field crews. Good fit if you’re strong in fabrication, can run a team, and care about safety and quality.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on residential role installing and servicing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing-related home systems. Great if you like variety, working with tools, and dealing directly with homeowners.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Franklin, TN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, life & disability, EAP, training

Office-based estimating role focused on underground maintenance, utilities, and infrastructure projects. You’ll handle takeoffs, bids, and cost analysis, and work closely with project teams and vendors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.