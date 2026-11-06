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Franklin
🏥 Franklin, TN Healthcare Roles – Multiple Openings in Women’s Wellness
9 days ago
Franklin and the nearby Spring Hill/Columbia area are growing fast, and women’s wellness clinics are hiring. If you’re into integrative care and whole-person health, these roles are worth a look.
Aesthetics RN – Integrative Skin & Longevity
- Employer: Matriarch Longevity
- Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)
- Type: Part-time or Contract
- Salary: Not listed
This role is for an experienced Aesthetic RN (ideally also a Licensed Aesthetician) who can do facials, microneedling, PRP, and injectables while focusing on healthy, natural-looking results for women in perimenopause and beyond. You’ll work closely with hormone and functional medicine providers to build personalized skin and aging plans.
Clinical Therapist – Women’s Integrative Mental Health
- Employer: Matriarch Longevity & Wellness
- Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)
- Type: Part-time or Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for an independently licensed LPC-MHSP, LCSW, LMFT, or psychologist who uses CBT, EMDR, and trauma-informed care. You’ll focus on women’s mental health, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and midlife changes, and collaborate with a full wellness team.
Women’s Longevity Health Coach
- Employer: Matriarch Longevity
- Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re trained in health coaching, nutrition, exercise science, or integrative wellness. You’ll coach women on gut health, hormones, metabolic health, fitness, sleep, and stress, turning lab-informed plans into real-life habits.
Integrative & Functional Medicine Provider – Women’s Health
- Employer: Matriarch Longevity
- Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Role: NP, PA, or DO
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for a functional or integrative medicine–minded NP, PA, or DO who wants longer visits and deeper workups. You’ll manage gut health, metabolic issues, weight management (including GLP-1s), and preventive longevity care alongside a hormone specialist and wellness team.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.