🏥 Franklin, TN Healthcare Roles – Multiple Openings in Women’s Wellness

Franklin and the nearby Spring Hill/Columbia area are growing fast, and women’s wellness clinics are hiring. If you’re into integrative care and whole-person health, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Matriarch Longevity

Matriarch Longevity Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)

Type: Part-time or Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role is for an experienced Aesthetic RN (ideally also a Licensed Aesthetician) who can do facials, microneedling, PRP, and injectables while focusing on healthy, natural-looking results for women in perimenopause and beyond. You’ll work closely with hormone and functional medicine providers to build personalized skin and aging plans.

Employer: Matriarch Longevity & Wellness

Matriarch Longevity & Wellness Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)

Type: Part-time or Contract

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for an independently licensed LPC-MHSP, LCSW, LMFT, or psychologist who uses CBT, EMDR, and trauma-informed care. You’ll focus on women’s mental health, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and midlife changes, and collaborate with a full wellness team.

Employer: Matriarch Longevity

Matriarch Longevity Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re trained in health coaching, nutrition, exercise science, or integrative wellness. You’ll coach women on gut health, hormones, metabolic health, fitness, sleep, and stress, turning lab-informed plans into real-life habits.

Employer: Matriarch Longevity

Matriarch Longevity Location: Spring Hill/Columbia (listed under Franklin, TN)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Role: NP, PA, or DO

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for a functional or integrative medicine–minded NP, PA, or DO who wants longer visits and deeper workups. You’ll manage gut health, metabolic issues, weight management (including GLP-1s), and preventive longevity care alongside a hormone specialist and wellness team.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.