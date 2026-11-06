🛒 Franklin, TN Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Franklin’s retail scene is busy, especially around Cool Springs and the Galleria. If you like people, sales, or fast-paced store work, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Mattel, Inc. (American Girl)

Mattel, Inc. (American Girl) Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but role is described as part-time)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but role is described as part-time) Pay: $15 – $17.25/hour

Hands-on role in the Doll Hair Salon doing doll hair styling, ear piercing (dolls and girls), and helping with birthday parties and events. Great fit if you enjoy kids, are creative with hair, and can work days, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Franklin, TN 37064

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hour

You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products looking sharp across multiple local stores. Good if you like working independently, using your phone for app-based tasks, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 1800 Galleria Blvd, Suite #2155, Franklin, TN 37067

Type: Seasonal / Temporary, Part-time

Help shoppers, ring up sales, and bring the Tillys lifestyle to life during the busy season. Perks include 401(k) for part-time, in-store employee discounts, and extra discounts on travel, attractions, and events.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead sales, coach the team, and become a trained ear-piercing specialist in a fast-paced fashion and accessories store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and employee discount, plus room to grow.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Cool Springs Market, Franklin, TN

Type: Seasonal (Sales, Customer Service, Stock, or Fulfillment)

(Sales, Customer Service, Stock, or Fulfillment) Pay: $19.00 – $19.80/hour

Fast-moving role where you might work the sales floor, fitting rooms, cashier, or stockroom. Strong benefits for eligible employees (medical, vision, dental, retirement, paid time away, and merchandise discount) and a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: Crunch Fitness

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time, in-person

Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, and helping with membership sales. You get a free club membership, employee discounts, and a fun gym atmosphere—great if you’re outgoing and love fitness.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #272

Location: 3600 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $30/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

Work at the front of the store handling checkouts, returns, and customer questions. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you. And if you apply, try to do it this week while roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.