🎓 Franklin, TN Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s education scene is growing fast, from private schools to specialty programs. If you love teaching and helping students grow, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time (starts part-time during training)

Pay: $25.25/hour

Teach one student at a time in a fully accredited private school for grades 4–12, with curriculum provided and a big focus on social-emotional learning. You’ll design creative lessons, work closely with families, and get access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off (for eligible roles), and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Harpeth Montessori

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $26.00–$29.00/hour

Start: January 2027 (earlier start possible)

Support 9–12 year olds with individual and small-group math instruction in a Montessori classroom, focusing on fractions, decimals, problem-solving, and pre-algebra. Great fit if you know Tennessee math standards for grades 4–6 and want a school-year schedule with a collaborative, growth-minded team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.