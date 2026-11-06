🍽️ Franklin, TN Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Franklin’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.

Employer: CKE Restaurants, Inc. (Hardee’s)

CKE Restaurants, Inc. (Hardee’s) Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Restaurant General Manager and help run daily operations at Hardee’s. This role is great if you have 2+ years of restaurant experience, can work a flexible schedule, and want to grow your leadership skills while handling staffing, training, customer service, and food safety.

Employer: Fozzy's Bar & Grill

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: $7.50 – $10.00 per hour (plus tips)

Welcome guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments using a POS system. Ideal if you already have food service experience and some knowledge of wine, cocktails, and spirits, and want a tip-earning role with an employee discount.

Employer: Edley's Bar-B-Que

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Keep dishes sparkling and the kitchen organized so service runs smoothly. This is a good fit if you like staying busy and don’t mind physical work, and it comes with paid vacation, insurance options, half-price shift meals, free gear, and employee assistance programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.