📣 Franklin, TN Sales Jobs with Multiple $65K+ Opportunities

Franklin’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in home services and smart tech. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Leak Gopher

Leak Gopher Location: Franklin, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $55,000/year

Sell smart water leak detection systems that protect homes and buildings from costly damage. This role mixes inside and outside B2B sales, calling on dealers, plumbers, property managers, and security providers, with lots of relationship-building and product demos.

Employer: Force Roofing Systems

Force Roofing Systems Location: Franklin, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, W2

Pay: $65,000 – $100,000+/year (commission + bonuses)

(commission + bonuses) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, company vehicle

Knock doors, inspect roofs, and guide homeowners through the roofing process with 4 weeks of paid training to get you started. No prior sales experience is required, so this is a strong pick if you’re driven, coachable, and want your income to grow with your effort.

Employer: Force Roofing Systems

Force Roofing Systems Location: Franklin, TN / Middle Tennessee (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $70,000/year base + commission & bonuses

Benefits/Perks: Company vehicle, fuel card, laptop

Lead and grow the commercial roof service division, selling maintenance programs and managing service jobs from first call to invoice. Ideal if you have hands-on commercial roofing experience and enjoy building long-term relationships with building owners and property managers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.