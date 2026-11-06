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📣 Franklin, TN Sales Jobs with Multiple $65K+ Opportunities
Franklin’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in home services and smart tech. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Representative (Outside & Inside Sales)
- Employer: Leak Gopher
- Location: Franklin, TN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $55,000/year
Sell smart water leak detection systems that protect homes and buildings from costly damage. This role mixes inside and outside B2B sales, calling on dealers, plumbers, property managers, and security providers, with lots of relationship-building and product demos.
Outside Sales Representative
- Employer: Force Roofing Systems
- Location: Franklin, TN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Pay: $65,000 – $100,000+/year (commission + bonuses)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, company vehicle
Knock doors, inspect roofs, and guide homeowners through the roofing process with 4 weeks of paid training to get you started. No prior sales experience is required, so this is a strong pick if you’re driven, coachable, and want your income to grow with your effort.
Commercial Roofing Sales and Service Manager
- Employer: Force Roofing Systems
- Location: Franklin, TN / Middle Tennessee (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $70,000/year base + commission & bonuses
- Benefits/Perks: Company vehicle, fuel card, laptop
Lead and grow the commercial roof service division, selling maintenance programs and managing service jobs from first call to invoice. Ideal if you have hands-on commercial roofing experience and enjoy building long-term relationships with building owners and property managers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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