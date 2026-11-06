🐶 Playful Pups and a Gentle Husky Ready for Adoption in Franklin

Franklin has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Natalie is a young mixed-breed puppy with a soft tan coat and lots of potential. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love as she grows into your loyal companion.

👉 Meet Natalie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Alex is another adorable tan puppy looking for a forever home. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Center

Phone: (615) 790-5590

Dylan is a sweet white puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. Like any baby dog, she’ll thrive with structure, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Dylan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (private rehome)

(private rehome) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Franklin, TN)

Odin is a much-loved adult Husky whose owner is facing very hard life changes and is looking for a kind, stable home for him. He’s described as a “good boy” and clearly means a lot to his person, who is praying he finds someone loving to take him in.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Franklin, TN, please consider visiting Williamson County Animal Center or reaching out to Odin’s owner through his listing. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.