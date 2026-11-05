📣 Franklin, TN Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $120K+ Paths

Franklin’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, especially for folks who love growth, tech, and brand work. Here are several standout roles hiring in and around Franklin, TN.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend relationship-building with a mission-driven healthcare setting. You’ll grow referrals, manage admissions, and be the face of the center with patients, families, and community partners, with full-time benefits and room to make a real impact.

Employer: Aon

Location: Franklin, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $187,000 – $250,000/year + incentive plan

High-level sales role for experienced insurance or consulting pros (5–10+ years). You’ll build new client relationships, sell across Aon’s solutions, and use strong data tools to solve complex business problems, with a robust benefits package.

Employer: Mars / Champion Petfoods

Location: Franklin, TN (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Part-time (corporate director-level)

Part-time (corporate director-level) Salary: $129,000 – $177,000/year (base range)

Lead content strategy for beloved pet food brands like ORIJEN and ACANA. You’ll own content planning across channels, manage agencies, drive AI-enabled creative, and shape how pet parents experience the brand end-to-end.

Employer: Mars / Champion Petfoods

Location: Franklin, TN (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Part-time (corporate director-level)

Part-time (corporate director-level) Salary: $147,000 – $202,000/year (base range)

Senior role owning full-funnel media and digital strategy. Perfect if you have 15+ years in media/digital, love data, and want to lead investment strategy, audience intelligence, search, and AI-driven discovery for global pet brands.

Employer: GlassHouse

Location: Franklin, TN (Remote with hybrid option for Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow the sales team at a fast-moving startup helping home service businesses win with AI-powered outbound tools. You’ll coach AEs and SDRs, own the team number, build playbooks and automations, and report directly to the CEO with a path to VP of Sales.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume tonight, and send in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.