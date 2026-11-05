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🚔 Several Security & Protection Jobs in Franklin, TN
Franklin’s security scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on guard work to high-level leadership. If you’ve got experience in safety, law enforcement, or military, there’s something here for you.
Overnight Weekend Security Officer
- Employer: CHS Corporate
- Location: Franklin, TN (onsite)
- Type: Part-time (Sat/Sun, 7pm–7am, ~24 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Protect employees, patients, and visitors during quiet overnight hours with patrols, access control, and incident response. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in security/law enforcement/military and hold an Armed Security Guard License in TN.
Security Officer - Weekend Day Shift
- Employer: CHS Corporate
- Location: Franklin, TN (onsite)
- Type: Part-time (Sat/Sun, 7am–7pm, ~24 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime weekend role doing patrols, monitoring cameras, and helping staff and visitors feel safe. Requires H.S. diploma/GED, 2–4 years related experience, and an Armed Security Guard License in TN.
Security Officer - 3rd Shift
- Employer: CHS Corporate
- Location: Franklin, TN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11pm–7am)
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time overnight weekday position with steady hours and similar duties: patrols, access control, and emergency support. Best for someone comfortable on their feet at night with 2–4 years security experience and a TN Armed Guard License.
Director of Security & Guest Protection
- Employer: Distro (confidential luxury hospitality campus)
- Location: Franklin/Brentwood, TN area (onsite, 300+ acre campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead security and guest protection for a large luxury property with VIPs, events, and 24/7 operations. They want 8+ years in security/protective operations, 3+ years leading multi-shift teams, and strong experience with emergency management and VIP protection.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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