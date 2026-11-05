🚔 Several Security & Protection Jobs in Franklin, TN

Franklin’s security scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on guard work to high-level leadership. If you’ve got experience in safety, law enforcement, or military, there’s something here for you.

Employer: CHS Corporate

CHS Corporate Location: Franklin, TN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Part-time (Sat/Sun, 7pm–7am , ~24 hrs/week)

(Sat/Sun, , ~24 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Protect employees, patients, and visitors during quiet overnight hours with patrols, access control, and incident response. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in security/law enforcement/military and hold an Armed Security Guard License in TN.

Employer: CHS Corporate

CHS Corporate Location: Franklin, TN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Part-time (Sat/Sun, 7am–7pm , ~24 hrs/week)

(Sat/Sun, , ~24 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Daytime weekend role doing patrols, monitoring cameras, and helping staff and visitors feel safe. Requires H.S. diploma/GED, 2–4 years related experience, and an Armed Security Guard License in TN.

Employer: CHS Corporate

CHS Corporate Location: Franklin, TN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11pm–7am )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Full-time overnight weekday position with steady hours and similar duties: patrols, access control, and emergency support. Best for someone comfortable on their feet at night with 2–4 years security experience and a TN Armed Guard License.

Employer: Distro (confidential luxury hospitality campus)

Distro (confidential luxury hospitality campus) Location: Franklin/Brentwood, TN area (onsite, 300+ acre campus)

(onsite, 300+ acre campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead security and guest protection for a large luxury property with VIPs, events, and 24/7 operations. They want 8+ years in security/protective operations, 3+ years leading multi-shift teams, and strong experience with emergency management and VIP protection.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.