🏥 Franklin, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital nursing to dental and therapy roles. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and specialty.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform pediatric heart ultrasounds and work closely with pediatric cardiologists. Great if you know congenital heart conditions and want a focused, high-impact imaging role with kids.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate higher pay, weekly deposits, plus housing/travel and malpractice coverage)

Inpatient work with hospitalized teens 13–17, Monday–Friday, 8-hour days with limited call. Good fit if you’re a psychiatrist with at least 12 months in specialty and want flexible locum work with strong recruiter support.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. / Castle Dental

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00/hr

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8am–5pm + 1 Saturday/month

Chairside assist, X-rays, room setup, and patient education in a busy group practice. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and a big national support network.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc

Surgery Partners, Inc Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Listed as Full-time (role described as PRN PACU/Preop RN)

Listed as (role described as PRN PACU/Preop RN) Salary: Not listed

Provide pre- and post-op care in an ambulatory surgery center, using full nursing process across age groups. Ideal if you have 2+ years ICU/ER/Recovery and want fast-paced perioperative work.

Employer: MPOWER Physical Therapy

MPOWER Physical Therapy Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive base + quarterly productivity bonuses)

Not listed (mentions competitive base + quarterly productivity bonuses) Schedule: Monday–Friday only

Outpatient ortho clinic with state-of-the-art equipment, tech support, and a motivated patient base. Offers health benefits, PTO, retirement match, MedBridge, and CE reimbursement.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Other (specialist role supported by PDS Health)

Other (specialist role supported by PDS Health) Salary: $420,000 – $650,000/year, potential up to $820,000/year

Specialist role with strong referral flow and admin support so you can focus on surgery and patient care. Good match if you want high earning potential without running your own practice.

Employer: Rolling Hills Hospital (UHS subsidiary)

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32.80 – $49.20/hr + $15K sign-on bonus

+ Shift: Nights 7pm–7am, child/adolescent unit, with night and weekend differentials

Provide inpatient behavioral health nursing, crisis management, and milieu support for kids and teens. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and strong corporate backing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.