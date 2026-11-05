🎓 Franklin, TN Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Franklin’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood classrooms to global training for a major restaurant brand. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: CKE Restaurants, Inc.

CKE Restaurants, Inc. Location: Franklin, TN (with frequent international travel)

(with frequent international travel) Type: Full-time

This role builds and leads training for international franchise restaurants, including new product rollouts, new market openings, and franchisee onboarding. You’ll design training strategies, run in-person and online sessions, and travel abroad up to 30% of the time to support licensees and new openings.

Employer: TOBschool

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time, salaried

Work with 3–4-year-olds in a project-based preschool classroom, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (40 hours/week). This role supports the Lead Teacher with lessons, classroom setup, and creating a safe, nurturing space, with perks like paid U.S. holidays, a 10-day paid winter break, and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Franklin, TN

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday onsite

Support infants through Pre-K using TLE’s L.E.A.P. Curriculum®, helping with lessons, care routines, and family communication. This franchise center offers health, dental, and vision insurance, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, generous childcare discount, uniforms, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.