🚧 Franklin, TN Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned electrician or just getting started in plumbing. Here are a couple of strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35/hour + bonus plan

Work for a global building systems leader installing and checking out controls on big projects like data centers, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. You’ll use your journeyman-level electrical skills, read drawings, direct other electricians, and be the local expert on controls installs.

Employer: Lee Company

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you have 6–12 months experience and want to grow into a journeyman plumber. You’ll help with installs and pipe repairs on heating, water, and drainage systems, and get access to free trade training, solid benefits, and clear career paths through Lee Company University.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Franklin’s construction and trades jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.