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Franklin
🚧 Franklin, TN Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Franklin’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trades roles hiring now around Franklin, TN.
Machine Operator – Heavy Equipment
- Employer: Apex Land Management
- Location: Franklin, TN (Middle Tennessee)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $30.00 per hour, competitive based on experience
- Work setting: In person
This role is for an experienced equipment operator who can run skid steers, excavators, and attachments for land clearing, grading, excavation, and site prep. Good fit if you’re dependable, safety-focused, and like working on a small team with room to grow.
Construction Electrician
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Install and repair electrical systems on residential and commercial projects, from new installs to troubleshooting and maintenance. Best for someone who knows electrical codes, can diagnose issues safely, and likes working with a collaborative, customer-focused crew.
Construction Sheet Metal Apprentice
- Employer: Lee Company
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
Assist journeyman techs with installing and repairing sheet metal products like HVAC ductwork, following blueprints and work orders. No experience is required, and there’s free trade training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and career growth through Lee Company University.
Carpentry Install Assistant
- Employer: Closets by Design Nashville
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 per hour
Help install custom closets, offices, and storage systems while learning the trade on the job. This comes with paid training, tools provided, health and vision insurance, 401(k), PTO, no weekends, and a clear path to Lead Installer with higher pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the posting, and it might be a better fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.