🚧 Franklin, TN Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trades roles hiring now around Franklin, TN.

Employer: Apex Land Management

Apex Land Management Location: Franklin, TN (Middle Tennessee)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30.00 per hour , competitive based on experience

, competitive based on experience Work setting: In person

This role is for an experienced equipment operator who can run skid steers, excavators, and attachments for land clearing, grading, excavation, and site prep. Good fit if you’re dependable, safety-focused, and like working on a small team with room to grow.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Install and repair electrical systems on residential and commercial projects, from new installs to troubleshooting and maintenance. Best for someone who knows electrical codes, can diagnose issues safely, and likes working with a collaborative, customer-focused crew.

Employer: Lee Company

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Assist journeyman techs with installing and repairing sheet metal products like HVAC ductwork, following blueprints and work orders. No experience is required, and there’s free trade training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and career growth through Lee Company University.

Employer: Closets by Design Nashville

Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 per hour

Help install custom closets, offices, and storage systems while learning the trade on the job. This comes with paid training, tools provided, health and vision insurance, 401(k), PTO, no weekends, and a clear path to Lead Installer with higher pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the posting, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.