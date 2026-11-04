📣 Franklin, TN Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both new and experienced pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Reliance First Capital, LLC

Reliance First Capital, LLC Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level friendly role where you earn while you learn with paid training, mentorship, and a clear growth path. Comes with medical, dental, vision, LTD, 401(k) with match, and PTO, plus performance bonuses.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Franklin, TN (or Phoenix, AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Industry-competitive with company bonus (exact amount not listed)

Senior sales role owning regional farm and home accounts, trade spend, and forecasting for a major CPG brand. Good fit if you have 4+ years in sales/marketing/category management, account management experience, and can travel 25–35%.

Employer: MOXY Partners

MOXY Partners Location: Franklin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped weekly commission + draw pay + bonuses (exact amounts not listed)

Training-heavy role selling workplace supplemental insurance with uncapped income potential and a clear career path. You’ll need (or be willing to get) a Health and Life Insurance license; licensing fees are reimbursed after you join.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related roles listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.