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Belmont Avenue Closed Nov. 16 for Road Work
9 days ago
Belmont Avenue, between Mannheim Road and Williams Street, will be closed on Monday, November 16, from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM for infrastructure work by a contractor. Drivers should use other routes during this time.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Franklin Park
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