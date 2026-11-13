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Franklin Park
Dobby’s Paw Spa opens on Grand Avenue
9 days ago
Dobby’s Paw Spa has opened at 9810 Grand Avenue in Franklin Park, offering boutique grooming for cats and dogs in a warm, welcoming space. Village leaders, including Mayor Barrett Pedersen, Clerk April Arellano, and Trustee John Johnson, took part in the grand opening celebration.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Franklin Park
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