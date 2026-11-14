Franklin Park’s factories are busy, and several shops are hiring people who like hands-on work and clear results at the end of the day.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Maverick Tech

Maverick Tech Location: Franklin Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily extrusion operations, keep lines running smoothly, and coach a production team while keeping safety and quality tight. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can troubleshoot on the fly, and like working in a fast-paced, industrial setting.

Employer: J & I Tool Company

Location: Franklin Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour

Run manual lathes and mills to make custom metal and plastic parts with tight tolerances. Ideal if you can read mechanical drawings, use precision tools, and have 3+ years of lathe experience.

Employer: Lazaal Foods / Aliyans Global Inc.

Location: Franklin Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour

Hands-on supervisor role on the food production floor, not a desk job. You’ll lead a team, hit daily targets, and keep quality, labeling, and food safety (USDA/FSIS, HACCP, GMP) on point.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local shops often hire in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.