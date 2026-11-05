🚧 Franklin Park construction jobs with multiple hands-on roles

Franklin Park has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working on homes and solving real problems for customers.

Employer: Precision Today (listed via Precision Today / Apex Service Partners )

Precision Today (listed via ) Location: Franklin Park, IL

Salary: $50,000–$150,000 per year + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time

Work as a residential service electrician doing troubleshooting, repairs, and installs in local homes. This role stands out for its wide pay range, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave), and steady training so you can grow your skills while running your own service calls.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Franklin Park, IL

Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour , 40+ hours/week expected

, Type: Full-time, in-person

Hands-on field role installing basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation, and concrete leveling systems. Good fit if you like physical work, construction tools, and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.