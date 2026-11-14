Manufacturing in and around Franklin, OH is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH Salary: $21.31/hour

Type: Full-time

This role keeps the plant running smoothly with cleaning, basic production help, and some forklift/bobcat work. Rotating shifts and overtime are required, and you’ll get full benefits plus vacation/holiday pay.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH Salary: $25.23–$36.32/hour

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you have at least 1.5 years of industrial electrician experience. You’ll handle installs, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance on plant electrical and electronic equipment, with solid pay and a full benefits package.

Employer: Dynamic Dies, Inc.

Dynamic Dies, Inc. Location: Middletown, OH (commutable from Franklin)

Middletown, OH (commutable from Franklin) Salary: $18+/hour starting

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–1:30 PM)

No experience needed—paid training to learn a skilled trade making precision dies for cardboard packaging. Family-owned shop with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and fun employee events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.