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Franklin
🏭 Franklin, OH Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Manufacturing in and around Franklin, OH is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Laborer ($21.31/hr)
- Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Salary: $21.31/hour
- Type: Full-time
This role keeps the plant running smoothly with cleaning, basic production help, and some forklift/bobcat work. Rotating shifts and overtime are required, and you’ll get full benefits plus vacation/holiday pay.
Industrial Maintenance Electrician
- Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Salary: $25.23–$36.32/hour
- Type: Full-time
Perfect if you have at least 1.5 years of industrial electrician experience. You’ll handle installs, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance on plant electrical and electronic equipment, with solid pay and a full benefits package.
Manufacturing / Die Maker – 1st Shift ($18+/hr)
- Employer: Dynamic Dies, Inc.
- Location: Middletown, OH (commutable from Franklin)
- Salary: $18+/hour starting
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–1:30 PM)
No experience needed—paid training to learn a skilled trade making precision dies for cardboard packaging. Family-owned shop with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and fun employee events.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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