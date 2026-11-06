🚌 Franklin, OH Driving Jobs with Multiple Local & Regional Openings

Franklin is busy with freight and auto auctions right now, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the move and don’t mind the weather, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: ADESA (a Carvana company)

ADESA (a company) Location: Franklin, OH

Pay: $15–$16 per hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, Tuesday 7:30am–3pm

Move and park vehicles around a large auto auction lot, scan them into the system, and help keep sale days running smoothly. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, can work in all weather, and want solid benefits like paid time off, 401(k) match, and growth paths.

Alternate posting: Same Lot Driver role on Indeed

Employer: Wooster Motor Ways

Location: Franklin, OH

Pay: Average $1,300–$1,600 per week (local routes)

Type: Full-time, Company Driver

Haul powdered cement in pneumatic tanks with local routes that get you home daily and steady regional freight. Clear percentage pay (starting at 25% of line haul, rising to 28% after 90 days), plus extras like stop pay, detention, breakdown pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and 8 paid holidays. Class A CDL required; HazMat and TWIC are a plus but not required.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have similar openings or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.