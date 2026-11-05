🏥 Franklin, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Remote Roles

Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in the community and from home. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Ohio's Hospice

Ohio's Hospice Location: Franklin, OH (travel to Middletown and Butler/Warren Counties)

(travel to Middletown and Butler/Warren Counties) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 8am–5pm , every 6th weekend + 1 holiday/year

, Monday–Friday , every 6th weekend + 1 holiday/year Salary: Competitive (plus mileage reimbursement; full benefits)

Drive to patients’ homes and facilities to provide hospice care that focuses on comfort, dignity, and family support. Good fit if you’re an Ohio LPN, comfortable driving in all weather, and want strong benefits, mileage pay, and ongoing education.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Franklin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on PT role where you evaluate, treat, and help patients regain function while supervising PTAs and Rehab Techs. Backed by a large therapy company with clinical support, growth paths, CE, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: SOS WELLNESS

SOS WELLNESS Location: Hybrid – Franklin/Middletown, OH (mostly remote)

(mostly remote) Type: 1099 contract , part-time or full-time

, part-time or full-time Pay: $65–$95 per hour, depending on services

Lead virtual intensive outpatient groups for adults in substance use recovery, using a ready-made curriculum and strong clinical support. Great if you’re Ohio-licensed (LICDC, LISW, LPCC, etc.), have addiction treatment experience, and want meaningful work mostly from home with flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and hours are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.