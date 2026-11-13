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Franklin
📅 Pick an Angel Tag from Franklin’s Giving Tree by Dec. 21
11 days ago
📢 Share holiday cheer with the Franklin Township Giving Tree!
Starting Monday, November 16, community members are invited to pick up an angel tag from the Giving Tree at either:
- Community/Senior Center – 505 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873
- Township Main Library – 485 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873
Each tag represents a person or cause that could use a little extra holiday joy.
How to take part:
- Visit one of the locations above starting Nov. 16
- Choose an angel tag from the tree
- Purchase the requested gift
- Return your new, unwrapped gift during normal business hours, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, by Monday, December 21, 2026
Donations will support:
- Franklin Food Bank
- Operation Jersey Cares – Supporting Our Troops
- Franklin Township Animal Shelter
- The Center for Great Expectations
Every gift helps brighten the holidays for neighbors and local organizations.
More Info: 2026 Giving Tree | Township News | Township of Fra...
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