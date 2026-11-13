📢 Share holiday cheer with the Franklin Township Giving Tree!

Starting Monday, November 16, community members are invited to pick up an angel tag from the Giving Tree at either:

Community/Senior Center – 505 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873

Township Main Library – 485 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873

Each tag represents a person or cause that could use a little extra holiday joy.

How to take part:

Visit one of the locations above starting Nov. 16

Choose an angel tag from the tree

Purchase the requested gift

Return your new, unwrapped gift during normal business hours, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, by Monday, December 21, 2026

Donations will support:

Franklin Food Bank

Operation Jersey Cares – Supporting Our Troops

Franklin Township Animal Shelter

The Center for Great Expectations

Every gift helps brighten the holidays for neighbors and local organizations.