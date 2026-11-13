Franklin’s manufacturing scene is busy, and that means steady work in warehouses and on the production floor. If you like staying active and keeping things organized, these supply chain roles are worth a look.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Franklin, NH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep parts and finished goods accurate and moving by doing daily cycle counts, fixing inventory errors, and supporting shipping and receiving. This role is hands-on, uses forklifts and other equipment, and is great if you have 1+ year in a warehouse or manufacturing setting and like detailed, organized work.

Note: This Inventory Control / Cycle Counter role appears in several listings, but it’s the same position at Watts in Franklin.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Franklin, NH (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep the production lines running by delivering parts just-in-time, managing Kanban cards, and handling basic inventory transactions and cycle counts. Good fit if you have 1+ year in inventory or process-flow manufacturing, like staying on your feet, and want a steady daytime schedule.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.