🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Franklin, NH at Watts

Franklin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Watts Water Technologies is a big part of it. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a front-line leadership role on the production floor. You’ll help the Supervisor run daily operations, keep the team safe, on pace, and on quality, and support training and continuous improvement.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (9:00 pm – 5:30 am, plus overtime as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor CNC lathes and milling machines to make precision parts on the night shift. Good fit if you can read blueprints, use measuring tools, and like focused, detail-heavy work with steady hours.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.