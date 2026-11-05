🏥 Franklin, NH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Night RN & Travel SLP Roles

Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and therapists who like close-knit teams. If you’re open to nights or travel work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Concord Hospital Health System Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Part-time (30 hours/week), Nights

Salary: Not listed

Med/surg mix with skilled and restorative care, ideal if you want strong clinical variety without full-time hours. You’ll assess, plan, and deliver direct patient care, supervise LNAs, and precept new staff on a busy night shift.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Concord Hospital Health System Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Full-time night RN role on a skilled and restorative unit, great if you like complex patients and team-based care. You’ll manage full care plans, administer meds, lead the care team, and support patients and families through discharge planning.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Travel contract, 14 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Salary: Approx. $2,422 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)

SNF travel SLP assignment with daytime 8-hour shifts and a solid weekly pay package. Good fit if you want to build SNF experience, enjoy therapy-focused work, and like the flexibility of a 14-week contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or hospital has similar openings they can share.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.