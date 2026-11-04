🏭 Franklin, NH Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Open Now

Franklin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and leading teams. If you’ve got shop floor or maintenance experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Help run the regulator department on day shift, support the supervisor, and keep production on track. This role is great if you have 4+ years of manufacturing experience, like solving problems on the floor, and want a path into leadership with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Oversee CNC machining on the night shift, from programming and setup to keeping safety, quality, and pace on target. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, know your way around CNC machines, and want to lead a small team while staying hands-on.

Employer: Momentum Manufacturing Group

Location: Franklin, NH

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance and reliability for an aluminum extrusion and fabrication plant, building out TPM, preventive and predictive maintenance, and capital projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years industrial maintenance experience, some leadership time as a manager, and want to drive uptime, safety, and cost savings at a higher level.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.