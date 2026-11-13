Franklin’s front-line jobs are busy right now, from grocery to banking. If you like helping people face to face, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Location: Franklin, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $17.00 per hour

Schedule: Mix of morning/day/evening/night, weekends required

You’ll lead the front end as the last point of contact for shoppers, handling questions, keeping lines moving, and supporting the cashier team. Ingles offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and growth from within, with on-the-job training if you’re new to grocery.

Employer: SportsZone

SportsZone Location: Franklin, NC (in person)

Type: Part-time

Hours: About 29 hours/week , 10am–4pm Monday–Friday

About , Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Great fit if you want daytime hours and no weekends. You’ll help customers with products, run the register, and keep displays neat and organized in a small retail setting.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Franklin, NC

Type: Not stated (bank branch role)

Not stated (bank branch role) Language: Spanish/English bilingual required

Posting End Date: November 20, 2026 (may close earlier)

Banking role where you’ll open accounts, help with service requests, and connect customers to the right financial products and digital tools. This position is part of Wells Fargo’s consumer banking team and includes customer outreach, cash handling, and SAFE mortgage licensing requirements for certain loan-related tasks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1217

Location: 273 Commons Dr, Franklin, NC 28734

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour , plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

, plus possible and performance incentives Shifts: Opening, Morning

You’ll keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe, making sure the fresh area looks good all day. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and other perks for full-time associates.

If something here looks close to what you want, apply soon and then follow up with the store or branch to stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.